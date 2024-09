ADRE 2024: NF Railway to Run Special Trains on Exam Days in Assam

These trains will be operated as per the following details:

* Train No. 05157 (Alipurduar - Guwahati) will depart from Alipurduar at 17:00 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Guwahati at 04:55 hours on next day.In return direction, train no. 05158 (Guwahati – Alipurduar) will depart from Guwahati at 20:00 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Alipurduar at 07:30 hours on next day.

* Train No. 05159 (Alipurduar – Bongaigaon) will depart from Alipurduar at 18:00 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Bongaigaon at 01:00 hours on next day. In return direction, train no. 05160 (Bongaigaon – Alipurduar) will depart from Bongaigaon at 18:00 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Alipurduar at 01:45 hours on next day.

* Train No. 05161 (Mariani – Narangi) will depart from Mariani at 16:00 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Narangi at 04:55 hours on next day. In return direction, train no. 05162 (Narangi – Mariani) will depart from Narangi at 20:25 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Mariani at 09:00 hours on next day.

* Train No. 05175 (Haibargaon – Guwahati) will depart from Haibargaon at 23:30 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Guwahati at 04:00 hours on next day. In return direction, train no. 05176 (Guwahati – Haibargaon) will depart from Guwahati at 19:05 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Haibargaonat 23:15 hours on same day.

* Train No. 05179 (Karimganj – Silchar) will depart from Karimganj at 20:00 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Silchar at 22:30 hours on same day. In return direction, train No. 05180 (Silchar – Karimganj) will depart from Silchar at 00:05 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Karimganj at 02:40 hours on same day.

* Train No. 05181 (Karimganj – Silchar) will depart from Karimganj at 04:00 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Silchar at 06:40 hours on same day. In return direction, train No. 05182 (Silchar – Karimganj) will depart from Silchar at 21:00 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Karimganj at 23:40 hours on same day.

* Train No. 05183 (Dibrugarh – Ledo) will depart from Dibrugarh at 18:00 hours on 14th& 15thSeptember, 2024 to reach Ledo at 22:00 hours respectively on same day. In return direction, train No. 05184 (Ledo – Dibrugarh) will depart from Ledo at 04:00 hours on 15th& 16thSeptember, 2024 to reach Dibrugarh at 08:00 hours respectively on same day.

* Train No. 05185 (Jamira – Silchar) will depart fromJamira at 21:00 hours on 14th& 15thSeptember, 2024 to reach Silchar at 00:10 hours respectively on next day. In return direction, train No. 05186 (Silchar – Jamira) will depart from Silchar at 01:00 hours on 15th& 16thSeptember, 2024 to reach Jamira at 04:00 hours respectively on sameday.

* Train No. 05177 (Jamira – Silchar) will depart from Jamira at 10:00 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Silchar at 13:10 hours on same day. In return direction, train No. 05178 (Silchar – Jamira) will depart from Silchar at 14:00 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Jamira at 17:10 hours on same day.

* Train No. 05197 (Jamira – Silchar) will depart from Jamira at 18:00 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Silchar at 21:15 hours on same day. In return direction, train No. 05198 (Silchar – Jamira) will depart from Silchar at 22:00 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Jamira at 01:10 hours on next day.

* Train No. 05103 (Jamira – Silchar) will depart from Jamira at 03:00 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Silchar at 06:15 hours on same day. In return direction, train No. 05104 (Silchar – Jamira) will depart from Silchar at 18:00 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Jamira at 21:10 hours on same day.

* Train No. 05187 (Murkongselek – Kamakhya) will depart from Murkongselek at 14:30 hours on 14th September, 2024 to reach Kamakhya at 05:00 hours on next day. In return direction, train no. 05188 (Kamakhya – Murkongselek) will depart from Kamakhya at 19:45 hours on 15th September, 2024 to reach Murkongselek at 10:30 hours on next day.