NF Railway Announces Puja Special Trains to Manage Festive Rush

In anticipation of the upcoming Puja season, the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has announced the operation of three pairs of special trains to accommodate the surge in passenger demand.
These festive specials will connect Katihar – Amritsar – Katihar, Rangapara North – Prayagraj Jn– Rangapara North and Narangi – Gorakhpur - Narangi ensuring smoother travel for devotees and holidaymakers.
The first service, Festive Special Train No. 05736, will run between Katihar and Amritsar. This train will make eleven trips, departing Katihar at 21:00 every Wednesday from September 18 to November 27, 2024, and arriving in Amritsar at 09:45 on Friday. The return service, Festive Special Train No. 05735, will leave Amritsar at 13:25 every Friday from September 20 to November 29, 2024, and reach Katihar at 23:45 the following day. This train will pass through key stations including Arariya Court, Forbesganj, Darbhanga Jn., Gorakhpur Jn., Gonda Jn., Bareilly, Roorkee, and Jalandhar City.
The second service, Festive Special Train No. 05831, will operate between Rangapara North and Prayagraj Jn. It will run for ten trips, departing Rangapara North at 09:00 every Sunday from September 29 to December 1, 2024, and arriving in Prayagraj Jn. at 12:40 the following day. The return service, Festive Special Train No. 05832, will leave Prayagraj Jn. at 17:40 every Monday from September 30 to December 2, 2024, reaching Rangapara North at 22:50 the next day. This train will serve important stations including Rangiya Jn., New Bongaigaon, Fakiragram, New Jalpaiguri, Aluabari Road, Naugachia, Khagaria Jn., Hajipur Jn., Patliputra, and Buxar.
The third service, Festive Special Train No. 05633, will run between Narangi and Gorakhpur. This train will make four trips, departing Narangi at 13:20 every Thursday from October 3 to October 24, 2024, and arriving in Gorakhpur at 13:00 the following day. The return service, Festive Special Train No. 05634, will leave Gorakhpur at 20:55 every Friday from October 4 to October 25, 2024, reaching Narangi at 23:10 the next day. This train will stop at Rangiya Jn., Kokrajhar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Katihar, Khagaria Jn., Barauni Jn., Sonpur, Chhapra, and Siwan Jn.
For detailed information on stoppages and timings, passengers are advised to visit the IRCTC website and check notifications in various newspapers and on NFR’s social media platforms. Travelers are encouraged to verify details before planning their journey to ensure a smooth and comfortable travel experience.