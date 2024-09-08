NF Railway Announces Puja Special Trains to Manage Festive Rush

The third service, Festive Special Train No. 05633, will run between Narangi and Gorakhpur. This train will make four trips, departing Narangi at 13:20 every Thursday from October 3 to October 24, 2024, and arriving in Gorakhpur at 13:00 the following day. The return service, Festive Special Train No. 05634, will leave Gorakhpur at 20:55 every Friday from October 4 to October 25, 2024, reaching Narangi at 23:10 the next day. This train will stop at Rangiya Jn., Kokrajhar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Katihar, Khagaria Jn., Barauni Jn., Sonpur, Chhapra, and Siwan Jn.