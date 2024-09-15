ADRE 2024: Over 11 Lakh Candidates to Appear for Grade III Exam Today

A staggering 11,23,204 candidates across Assam are all set to appear for the written examination for Grade III posts of the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) on Sunday. The examination will begin at 10:30 am across 2,305 centres of the state.
The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will conduct the written examination on behalf of the SLRC. Each candidate has to report to the exam centre two hours before the commencement of the exams. There will be over 70,000 invigilators across the state. In Guwahati, there are 329 exam centres with around 500 candidates sitting in each centre.
In a bid to ensure the examination's integrity, the Government of Assam has implemented extensive measures to conduct the test fairly and transparently. In response to past incidents of unfair practices facilitated through social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), Telegram, and YouTube, authorities are taking additional precautions.
To address these concerns, the Government has decided to temporarily disable mobile internet, mobile data, and Wi-Fi connectivity from 10:00 am. to 1:30 pm today. This measure is intended to prevent the spread of misinformation and ensure a smooth and unbiased examination process.
The public is urged to ignore any misleading news and avoid falling victim to fake information. Meanwhile, question papers will be kept in strong rooms before the exams under constant CCTV watch. Moreover, exam centres will also have CCTV coverage with three persons constantly videographing the entire duration in those centres where cameras are not fitted.
To ease travel-related concerns of the candidates, commissioners of all districts along with the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) have been directed to arrange additional bus services.