ADRE 2024: Over 7 Lakh Candidates to Appear Across 822 Centers Today

The second phase of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024 for Grade III posts will be held statewide on Sunday. Special arrangements have been made to ensure the process is smooth and transparent.
A staggering 7,34,080 candidates will appear across 822 examination centers in 27 districts. The examination will commence in two shifts, first half from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
Meanwhile, in order to curb potential cheating and maintain public safety, the state government has announced a temporary suspension of mobile internet services statewide from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm today. However, voice calls and broadband services will remain functional during this period. This decision comes in response to past incidents of malpractice facilitated by mobile data access.
State-Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will be administering the exam for Grade III posts. The first phase of written examination for Grade III posts under ADRE was held on September 15.
The ADRE Grade 4 exams are scheduled for October 20 and 27, 2024, with admit cards to be released in October.
On the other hand, the Northeast Frontier Railway (N.F. Railway) has announced the operation of six pairs of special trains intended to assist candidates traveling to their examination centers across Assam. NFR in a statement stated that these special trains are expected to greatly ease the travel burden for candidates attending the ADRE examination, ensuring timely and comfortable transportation across the state.