ADRE 2024 Paper Circulated Online; Was There a Leak?

The question paper for the ADRE-2024 Higher Secondary Level 3rd Class Examination, held on Sunday, September 15, 2024, has been reportedly leaked and gone viral on social media.
The 90-page document, in PDF format, began circulating rapidly today, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the examination process.
Despite the fact that question papers were collected from examinees by invigilators along with OMR sheets, the document has still managed to surface online. This raises significant questions about how the paper was leaked given the stringent security measures in place.
The timing of the leak is also under scrutiny. It remains unclear whether the paper was leaked before or after the examination. If it was leaked before, it casts doubt on the transparency of the examination process. If leaked after, it prompts questions about which invigilator or government employee might be involved, especially given the Assam government's stringent measures, including internet bans, to ensure exam integrity.
In an effort to curb cheating, examinees were subjected to rigorous security checks, even water bottles were prohibited inside the examination centre.
Additionally, the Assam Government had even enacted strict laws imposing jail terms ranging from 3 to 10 years for exam-related discrepancies.
The viral question paper, identified by booklet number 1035034 and scanned using a cam scanner, surfaced on social media just 24 hours after the exam. The Assam State Recruitment Board has yet to release an official statement regarding the breach.
As the investigation unfolds, the public and examinees are left questioning how such a significant security lapse occurred despite the strict measures in place.
Notably, a total of 11,23,204 candidates across Assam appeared for the written examination for Grade III posts of the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) on Sunday.
The exam began at 10:30 am across 2,305 centers statewide, with the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) administering the test on behalf of the SLRC.
Over 70,000 invigilators were deployed across Assam, with Guwahati alone hosting 329 centers, each accommodating approximately 500 candidates.