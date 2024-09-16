ADRE 2024 Paper Circulated Online; Was There a Leak?

Notably, a total of 11,23,204 candidates across Assam appeared for the written examination for Grade III posts of the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) on Sunday.

The exam began at 10:30 am across 2,305 centers statewide, with the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) administering the test on behalf of the SLRC.

Over 70,000 invigilators were deployed across Assam, with Guwahati alone hosting 329 centers, each accommodating approximately 500 candidates.