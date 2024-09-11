No Chance Of Paper Leak In ADRE, Asserts Recruitment Commission

In Guwahati, there are 329 exam centres with around 500 candidates sitting in each centre. Each candidate has to report to the exam centre two hours before the commencement of the exams. There will be separate centres for women candidates, who will not have to leave ornaments like bangles, chains and earrings outside halls, provided they are not fitted with electronics. There will be over 70,000 invigilators across the state.