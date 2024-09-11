No Chance Of Paper Leak In ADRE, Asserts Recruitment Commission

With the ADRE 2024 exams in Assam three days away, all eyes will be on the recruitment commission's ability to smoothly conduct the drive across the state. However, the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has assured that there are "no chances of question papers leaking this time".
As candidates prepare for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) for Grade III and Grade IV state government positions, the SLRC on Wednesday informed that this year, over twice the number of candidates compared to last year will be appearing in the exams.
Top officials including SLRC Chairman Ajay Tewari and Dr B Kalyan Chakravarthy along with SEBA Chairman Ramesh Chand Jain addressed a press conference today ahead of the exams to apprise candidates about the preparations in place for the day of examinations.
Tewari said, "The ADRE examinations 2024 will witness over twice the number of candidates compared to last year. On September 15, 11,23,204 candidates will be sitting for the exams. Approximately nine lakh admit cards have been downloaded so far."
"There are 2,305 exam centres operational compared to 1,100 centres last year. 429 centres have been declared as sensitive," he added.
Announcing strict measures to combat cheating during the exams, Tewari said, "There will be strict punishments for those trying to use unfair means during the exams; new laws have been implemented for this. There will be three to 10 years of imprisonment for anyone caught cheating along with fines rising from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 crore."
Anyone caught cheating will be barred from appearing for government positions in the future, the SLRC Chairman said, adding that social media is also being monitored ahead of the exams. "Strict action will be taken against individuals caught leaking question paper on social media. One person has already been apprehended in this regard. The police is keeping a watch on any person carrying out any fraudulent activities."
Meanwhile, question papers will be kept in strong rooms before the exams under constant CCTV watch. Moreover, exam centres will also have CCTV coverage with three persons constantly videographing the entire duration in those centres where cameras are not fitted, Ajay Tewari informed.
He said, "Candidates cannot take mobile, bags, water bottles to the centres. They can only carry some money, pens and their admit card."
To ease travel-related concerns of the candidates, commissioners of all districts along with the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) have been directed to arrange additional bus services. The Northeast Frontier Railway has also been urged to run 12 special trains on the days of exams.
"In each district, along with the DCs, an observer has also been appointed. There are no chances of question paper leaking this term. We have already sent all question papers to the designated locations. We are also in discussions with DCs and SPs regularly," added the SLRC Chairman.
In Guwahati, there are 329 exam centres with around 500 candidates sitting in each centre. Each candidate has to report to the exam centre two hours before the commencement of the exams. There will be separate centres for women candidates, who will not have to leave ornaments like bangles, chains and earrings outside halls, provided they are not fitted with electronics. There will be over 70,000 invigilators across the state.
This year, there will be a total of 150 questions with negative marking. Candidates have been urged to take their time in answering questions with the exam duration increased from two hours to three hours.
As special measures, Sunday markets have been appealed to postpone their sitting. Moreover, internet shutdown only during the exam hours are also likely. Due to an increase in exam centres, large number of police force will have to be deployed. Traffic regulations on the days of the exams will also be enforced.
On September 29, there will be a total of 5.29 lakh candidates and on October 27, the Grade IV exams will be held for which there will be 13.80 lakh candidates appearing.