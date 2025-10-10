ADRE Grade III, Assam Police Recruitment Results To Be Declared Today

The long wait for thousands of job aspirants across Assam comes to an end today, as the results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III posts are to be declared at 10:30 AM. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the development on Thursday, setting the stage for one of the largest public recruitment exercises in the state’s history.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to transparent and merit-based recruitment, stating that the announcement fulfills the administration’s earlier assurance to release the results on time.

“As per our earlier assurance, the results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III will be declared tomorrow, 10th October at 10:30 AM,” CM Sarma wrote in Assamese, extending his best wishes to all candidates for their success and future endeavours.

The ADRE examinations, conducted by the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), are aimed at filling thousands of Grade III and Grade IV posts across various state government departments. The recruitment process — one of the largest ever initiated by the Assam government — has witnessed participation from lakhs of candidates, many of whom view it as a crucial opportunity for career stability and growth.

Assam Police Recruitment Results Also Out Today

In addition to the ADRE results, Chief Minister Sarma also announced that the results for 625 posts under the Assam Police recruitment drive will be declared today, October 10, 2025.

The recruitment list includes:

203 posts for Sub-Inspector (UB/AB/Communication) and Assistant Deputy Controller,

164 posts for Constable (AB) in the CDO Battalion, and

258 posts for Grade-IV staff under Assam Police and allied organisations.

Further, following the Gauhati High Court’s vacation of the stay order on Constable recruitment earlier on Thursday, the Chief Minister informed that results for 5,614 additional posts — including 3,945 Constable (AB/UB/APRO) and equivalent ranks — will be published on October 11, 2025.

“With the Hon’ble High Court vacating the stay, we can now declare all pending results. I extend my best wishes to all aspirants,” CM Sarma posted on X.