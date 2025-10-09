ADRE Grade III Results to Be Declared on October 10, Announces Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III will be declared on Friday, October 10, at 10:30 AM.

Making the announcement on social media, the Chief Minister wrote that the result declaration aligns with the commitment made earlier regarding the timely release of the ADRE results.

In his tweet on 'X', CM Sarma stated (translated from Assamese), “As per our earlier assurance, the results of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade III will be declared tomorrow, 10th October at 10:30 AM.”

Extending his greetings to all the candidates who appeared for the exam, the Chief Minister conveyed his best wishes for their success and future endeavours.

The ADRE examinations, conducted by the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), aim to fill thousands of Grade III and IV posts in various state government departments. The recruitment drive has been one of the largest employment initiatives undertaken by the Assam government in recent years.

Also Read: ADRE Viva Begins June 17 Appointment Letters to Follow on Oct 10