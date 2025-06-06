ADRE Viva Begins June 17 Appointment Letters to Follow on Oct 10

In a significant development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a Facebook Live session, made two key announcements regarding the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).

Advertisment

Firstly, he informed that the viva voce (oral examination) for Grade III and IV posts under ADRE will begin on June 17. This update comes as a major milestone for thousands of candidates eagerly awaiting the next phase of the recruitment process. The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to conducting the recruitment with transparency, fairness, and efficiency.

Secondly, CM Sarma announced that appointment letters for the selected candidates will be distributed on October 10. This move underscores the Assam government’s continued efforts to provide employment opportunities to the state’s youth while strengthening the administrative framework through timely recruitment.

Together, these announcements reflect the government’s proactive approach to fulfilling its promise of one lakh government jobs and ensuring a merit-based recruitment system in Assam.

Also Read: ADRE Skill Tests, Oral Exams to Begin from June 15: Assam CM