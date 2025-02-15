Advantage Assam 2.0: Assam Gears Up for Its Landmark Investment Summit

The Government of Assam is set to host Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 on February 25-26, 2025, at the Veterinary College Field, Khanapara, Guwahati.
Focus Sectors
The two-day summit will explore investment opportunities across key sectors, including:
- Tourism
- Renewable Energy & Hydrocarbons
- Aerospace & Defence Manufacturing
- Fragrance & Flavours
- Electronics & Semiconductors
- Mobility & Logistics
- Bamboo & Sustainable Harvest
- Food & Beverages
Union Ministerial Sessions
The summit will feature Union Ministers leading discussions on crucial topics related to Assam’s development. The scheduled sessions are:
- I-Way to Viksit Assam – Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Communications
- Act East, Act Fast and Act First – Dr. S. Jaishankar, Union Minister of External Affairs
- Semiconductors – Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics & IT
- Hydrocarbons – Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas
- Road Transport, Railways & Shipping – Ashwini Vaishnaw & Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways
- Export Promotion – Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry
Inauguration & Valedictory Session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit, alongside Union Ministers, global industry leaders, foreign mission representatives, bilateral chambers of commerce, multilateral agencies, and entrepreneurs from across Assam. Selected students from various universities and colleges in Assam will also be in attendance.
The Valedictory Session will feature Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the Chief Guest. Industry leaders, ministers, foreign dignitaries, and entrepreneurs will highlight key takeaways, investment commitments, and growth strategies, reinforcing Assam’s position as a premier investment destination.
B2B & B2G Meetings
The summit will include Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings, providing a dynamic platform for investors and industry leaders to explore partnerships. As of February 14, 2025, 349 B2G and B2B meetings have been scheduled through the Advantage Assam 2.0 mobile app.
Exclusive Exhibition
An extensive exhibition spanning 88,000 sq. ft. will showcase over 150 industries and entrepreneurs from Assam, featuring major exhibitors like Tata, HUL, IOCL, ONGC, Vedanta, GAIL, BPCL, and NRL-OIL.
A dedicated Assam Pavilion covering 10,000 sq. ft. will highlight the state’s industrial infrastructure, ODOP (One District One Product) items, GI-tagged products, and traditional craftsmanship. Laghu Udyog Bharti is partnering to strengthen the MSME sector.
The exhibition will be open to delegates and invitees on February 25-26 and will be open to the public from February 27 to March 1, 2025.
Notable Confirmations
Seven Union Ministers will participate in various discussions, focusing on policy frameworks and investment avenues. The confirmed ministers include:
- Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Hardeep Singh Puri
- Dr. S. Jaishankar
- Piyush Goyal
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Sarbananda Sonowal
Partner & Participating Countries
Seven countries have confirmed participation, enhancing global investment prospects:
Partner Countries: Bhutan, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia
Participating Countries: Philippines, Finland, Iceland, Austria, Republic of Korea
Confirmation from 14 more countries is awaited.
Multilateral & Bilateral Agencies
Bilateral Agencies Confirmed:
- US-India Business Council
- India-New Zealand Business Council (INZBC)
- UAE-India Business Council (UIBC)
- Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India
(Confirmation from eight more bilateral agencies is awaited.)
Multilateral Agencies Confirmed:
- World Bank
- European Union
- Asian Development Bank
- New Development Bank
(Confirmation from three more multilateral agencies is awaited.)
Industry Participation
Top executives, CEOs, and CXOs from leading multinational corporations will attend the summit, driving strategic investments across sectors like infrastructure, energy, IT, and logistics.
Cultural Prelude
A special event, Jhumoir Binondini, is scheduled for February 24, 2025, at Sarusajai Stadium, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the celebration.
Advantage Assam 2.0 aims to position Assam as a leading investment hub, fostering economic growth, innovation, and global partnerships.
