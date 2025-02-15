Numaligarh Refinery, Gas Grid, Global Outreach: CM Highlights Advantage Assam Wins

Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, during a press conference on Saturday, outlined key achievements of the Advantage Assam initiative and upcoming plans under Advantage Assam 2.0.

Three Key Successes of the First Summit

CM Sarma highlighted three major achievements from the first Advantage Assam summit:

Expansion of Numaligarh Refinery: The refinery’s capacity has been increased to 9 million metric tons, with the Assam government securing a 26% stake to strengthen its role. A crude oil pipeline from Paradip to Numaligarh has also been constructed, ensuring smooth expansion. Gas Grid Expansion: The National Gas Grid, which earlier ended at Barauni, has now been extended to Lakwa, addressing the energy needs of the Northeast. Infrastructure Development for Investment: CM Sarma emphasized that infrastructure is crucial for attracting investors, and the Indian government has recognized the Northeast’s needs in this regard.

He further stated that such investment summits should be held every three years to sustain industrial momentum.

Investment Promotion Through Roadshows

The Assam government has undertaken extensive roadshows across India and abroad to promote Advantage Assam 2.0:

The first roadshow was held in Mumbai on January 6 , attended by 200 industries .

, attended by . In New Delhi , the Chief Secretary met with 11 Chambers of Commerce .

, the Chief Secretary met with . A roundtable meeting with 31 foreign ambassadors was held on January 7 , followed by a meeting with the Union Industries Minister , attended by 40 industrial firms .

was held on , followed by a , attended by . Roadshows were also organized in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, where 219 industrial firms participated.

International Outreach for Foreign Investment

CM Sarma personally visited Bhutan, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore to attract foreign investment.

His Bhutan visit focused on the Gelephu Mindfulness City project , aimed at facilitating foreign investments in Assam.

focused on the , aimed at facilitating foreign investments in Assam. In Japan, South Korea, and Singapore , over 100 companies from the semiconductor, AI, and data centre sectors expressed interest in Assam.

, over expressed interest in Assam. The Speaker of Japan’s Parliament hosted a formal dinner for CM Sarma, and he met three Japanese ministers and ministers in South Korea.

hosted a for CM Sarma, and he met and ministers in South Korea. Minister Keshab Mahanta visited Malaysia and Thailand, while Minister Bimal Borah travelled to the UK and UAE for investment discussions.

Focus on Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

CM Sarma emphasized the crucial role of SMEs in Assam’s industrial growth. Roadshows were conducted across various districts, with a special focus on small entrepreneurs.

He also announced that 7,000 registrations have been completed for the upcoming summit, ensuring a significant platform for businesses to connect and grow.

It may be mentioned that the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit is expected to be a major event driving further investments into the state.

Full Press Conference Here:

The #AdvantageAssam2 will give a boost to our momentum of establishing Assam as a sought after destination for investments.



As we head closer to the mega event, I am sharing important updates with the media.



Join in. https://t.co/CUPl7IU283 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 15, 2025

