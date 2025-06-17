Advantage Assam 2.0 Faces Backlash Over 'Myadi Patta' Land Takeover

President of the Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress, Mira Borthakur Goswami, has strongly objected to a fresh land acquisition move in Guwahati’s Sarusajai area under the banner of the government’s ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ industrial expansion initiative.

Goswami revealed that nearly 28 bighas, 1 katha, and 8.72 lechas of land belonging to around 62 individuals in Beltola Mouza have been notified for acquisition. The land in question is 'Myadi Patta' land, traditionally held by indigenous Assamese families, and is now being earmarked for industrial development.

Raising a serious question on behalf of the local community, Goswami asked, “Will the Assamese people be able to hold on to their land, identity, and heritage?”

She further alleged that the move is part of a larger pattern where land belonging to local communities is being taken over without transparent consultation or adequate rehabilitation measures.

Land Acquisition Under Scrutiny

The acquisition, intended for industrial use under Advantage Assam 2.0, has stirred public sentiment and drawn criticism from various quarters. Activists and opposition leaders argue that such development plans, if not carefully executed, risk marginalizing indigenous landowners and displacing long-time residents.

Goswami also called upon the government to release detailed project plans and ensure fair compensation, public hearing, and protection of ethnic land rights. She urged the people of Assam to stay vigilant against what she termed a “silent erosion” of community ownership.

Public Demands Transparency and Justice

With over 62 landowners affected, the issue is expected to become a flashpoint in local politics, especially in urban and peri-urban areas around Guwahati where rapid infrastructural expansion is already raising concerns.

While the government maintains that 'Advantage Assam 2.0' is aimed at boosting investment and job creation, critics argue that development should not come at the cost of displacement or cultural disintegration.

