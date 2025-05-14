"Assam Slipping into Political Anarchy Under BJP Rule": Mira Borthakur

In a scathing statement, Assam Mahila Congress Committee President Mira Borthakur has alleged widespread rigging, political manipulation, and the collapse of democratic values under the BJP-led government in the state. Accusing the ruling party of orchestrating election results even after formal declarations by Returning Officers, she warned that the electoral process is becoming meaningless under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's regime.

"From several of our candidates, we have received reports that after being declared winners, they were later forced to sign papers declaring defeat under BJP pressure. If this is how democracy functions now, why should Himanta Biswa Sarma even bother wasting public time and money holding elections in 2026?" Borthakur asked, expressing deep concern over the fairness of the electoral system.

Highlighting the role of presiding officers allegedly aiding electoral fraud, Borthakur questioned the very need for elections. She further alleged that outcomes and vote margins are being predetermined by the ruling dispensation. "The BJP decides who will win and by how many votes even before polling begins," she stated.

Citing the example of the Naduar constituency, she remarked, "If such manipulation ensures victory, such a win is unacceptable. What is the point of elections if development, the future of youth, respect for women, and the rights of our language, community, and culture are being destroyed?"

She also made startling claims of monetary transactions involving youth leaders and political operatives. “We’ve heard some youth leaders from Upper Assam are being paid ₹3 lakh per month. In Samaguri bypolls, a known BJP figure allegedly paid ₹22 lakh to an individual just to attack Congress publicly,” she alleged. “Sources say informers leaking Congress’ internal matters to the BJP are handsomely rewarded twice a month,” she added.

Raising questions about the erosion of integrity across police, administration, and the Election Commission, she lamented, “When the system is so deeply compromised, what purpose does holding an election serve?”

Borthakur called upon the people of Assam to recognize what she called the true nature of the current regime: “This is not a government, it’s a company operating under the government’s name—driven by profit and power.”

She strongly condemned the Chief Minister’s confident prediction of winning all 126 seats in 2026. “If the results are pre-decided, then why conduct elections at all?” she asked.

Calling for a mass awareness movement, Borthakur urged the people of Assam to rise against what she described as a dangerous political future. “Unless the officers act with integrity and ministers shed their arrogance, democracy in Assam will become a farce. We must go from village to village, awaken the people, and resist the coming storm—or risk descending into an age of lawlessness resembling the chaos of Mahabharata and Ramayana,” she warned.

