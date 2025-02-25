Advantage Assam 2.0: Key Takeaways from ‘Health Horizons’ Session on Healthcare Transformation

The Advantage Assam 2.0 – Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 hosted a pivotal session on "Health Horizons: Transformation of the Health Sector" on February 25, highlighting Assam’s commitment to revolutionizing healthcare through innovation, infrastructure enhancement, and public-private partnerships.

The session commenced with a welcome address by Sidharth Singh, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, setting the stage for discussions on the state’s healthcare challenges and growth prospects.

State Health Minister Ashok Singhal outlined Assam’s ambitious vision to bolster healthcare accessibility, strengthen infrastructure, and propel digital health initiatives. He emphasized Assam’s potential to become a hub for alternative medicine and projected significant transformations in private healthcare infrastructure over the next three to five years.

The panel discussions, moderated by Dr. P. Ashok Babu, Commissioner & Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, featured key industry leaders.

In the first session on patient care and new healthcare opportunities, Dr. Sanjive Narain, Chairman of ASSOCHAM, stressed the importance of public-private partnerships in healthcare delivery. Tamay Saksena, COO of Tata 1mg, lauded Assam's business-friendly environment and reiterated their commitment to accessible healthcare for all.

The second session focused on biomedical devices, manufacturing, and investment. Azadar Khan, Vice President of Sun Pharma, highlighted the growth of investments in Assam, noting that Sun Pharma’s investment had surged from ₹300 crore in 2018 to ₹800 crore. Arjun Arunachalam, CEO of Voxel Technologies, advocated for hiring manpower from smaller towns and traditional institutes to bridge healthcare gaps cost-effectively.

The final session on wellness, Ayurveda, and holistic healthcare saw Dr. Anurag Varshey, President (PAN India), Drug Discovery, Patanjali Ayurved, emphasize preventive healthcare and a proactive wellness approach. He suggested using the term "health-seekers" instead of "patients" to encourage a holistic health mindset. Prof. Anandraman Sharma P.V., Medical Superintendent, All India Institute of Ayurveda, called for integrating traditional and modern medicine to create a more comprehensive healthcare system.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A session, where Minister Ashok Singhal addressed queries on healthcare innovation, infrastructure expansion, and patient-centered care.

With discussions paving the way for new partnerships and forward-thinking initiatives, the Health Horizons session reaffirmed Assam’s commitment to a future-ready, holistic healthcare system that prioritizes accessibility, efficiency, and well-being.

