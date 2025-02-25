Assam to Become Key Semiconductor and Electronics Hub: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Railways, Electronics & IT, and Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, has announced a series of major investments and initiatives aimed at transforming Assam into a significant hub for semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.

Speaking on the developments under the India Semiconductor Mission, he detailed the rapid progress being made in semiconductor production, electronics manufacturing, and skilling initiatives in the state.

Semiconductor and Electronics Hubs in Assam

The Minister confirmed that a new semiconductor hub will be set up in Assam, alongside an electronics manufacturing hub in Kamrup district. These initiatives are part of India’s larger strategy to develop a strong domestic electronics ecosystem.

India Semiconductor Mission: Strengthening the Value Chain

Vaishnaw highlighted that the India Semiconductor Mission is focused on developing the entire value chain, including chip design, fabrication tools, raw materials, chemicals, and assembly. Five projects, with a total investment of ₹1.5 lakh crore, have been approved, and construction is progressing rapidly. He further announced that India will have its first domestically produced semiconductor chip in 2024. To support this growth, 85,000 engineers are currently being trained in semiconductor technology.

Growth in Electronics Manufacturing Under PLI Scheme

The Minister underscored the success of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in large-scale electronics manufacturing, calling it one of the major drivers of India's economic growth. He provided the following key statistics on the sector's expansion:

Electronics manufacturing in 2014 was valued at ₹1.9 lakh crore , whereas in 2024 , it has reached ₹9.8 lakh crore .

was valued at , whereas in , it has reached . Mobile phone manufacturing has increased from ₹19,000 crore in 2014 to over ₹4.2 lakh crore in 2024 .

. Today, 98% of mobile phones used in India are manufactured domestically .

. The mobile manufacturing sector alone has created more than 1.2 lakh jobs .

. In the first 10 months of FY 2024-25 , India's electronics exports surpassed ₹2.5 lakh crore .

, India's . Mobile phone exports are projected to cross ₹1.65 lakh crore this year.

Tata Electronics OSAT Facility in Morigaon

One of the most significant investments in Assam’s semiconductor industry is the Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) facility in Morigaon. The details of the project are as follows:

Investment: ₹27,120 crore.

₹27,120 crore. Capacity: 48 million semiconductor units per day .

. The chips manufactured here will be used in automobiles, electric vehicles (EVs), consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phones.

Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Kamrup

Under the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) scheme, a Greenfield Electronic Manufacturing Cluster is being developed in Bongora, Kamrup district.

Total area: 100 acres.

100 acres. Project cost: ₹120 crore.

₹120 crore. Government of India grant: ₹50 crore.

₹50 crore. Current progress: 70% of infrastructure work completed, with ₹25 crore in grant-in-aid already released and utilized.

70% of infrastructure work completed, with ₹25 crore in grant-in-aid already released and utilized. Industry engagement: About eight electronics companies have partnered with the project, bringing a projected investment of ₹4,820 crore and a potential to generate 4,820 jobs.

Skilling and Training Initiatives in Assam

Recognizing the need for a skilled workforce, the government has launched multiple training programs in Assam to prepare professionals for semiconductor and electronics industries.

Semiconductor Training Initiatives:

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has been upgraded to a deemed university .

has been . MoU signed with Gauhati University to train skilled manpower in semiconductor technology.

to train skilled manpower in semiconductor technology. Technicians from Assam are currently undergoing on-the-job apprenticeship training at Tata plants in Kolar and Hosur .

are currently undergoing . Soon, engineers from Assam will receive training at PSMC’s fabrication unit in Taiwan.

Other Skilling Programs:

Chips to Startup (C2S) Programme at IIIT Guwahati and NIT Silchar .

at . Future Skills PRIME program , with 2,500 engineers from Assam enrolled in courses on emerging technologies.

, with in courses on emerging technologies. National Supercomputing Mission (NSM): Under this initiative, a High-Performance Computing (HPC) system, PARAM Kamrupa, with a computing capacity of 838 teraflops, has been deployed at IIT Guwahati.

