Adverse Weather Forces Assam Police Exam Postponement: What Candidates Need to Know

The Assam Police recruitment exam scheduled to take place in Guwahati today has been postponed. The exam will now be held again on October 14, 2024. The decision was made due to adverse weather conditions impacting the region.
The physical examination for police recruitment was being conducted at the 4th APBN. Speaking to Pratidin Time, a senior police official stated, “Recruitment drive in bigger districts can run up to 1.5 months to 2 months. Some days are kept as buffer days. Thus, the next buffer is supposedly October 14; today’s date has also been postponed due to adverse weather conditions in the state. For any reason if tomorrow’s recruitment drive is not held on the mentioned date due to any reason, then it might also be postponed to October 20 or 21, 2024. Suppose there is recruitment for 30 days, of which four to five days are kept as buffer days.”
Earlier, the Assam Police recruitment exam originally scheduled for October 3 was also temporarily postponed due to heavy rainfall, with the exam now set to occur on October 5, 2024.
The Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has announced 5,563 vacancies for various positions within the Assam Police through an official notification. Candidates who applied for the Assam Police Exam have been eagerly awaiting the exam schedule. The Assam Police Physical Exam is set to begin on October 3, 2024.