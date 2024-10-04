Adverse Weather Forces Assam Police Exam Postponement: What Candidates Need to Know

The physical examination for police recruitment was being conducted at the 4th APBN. Speaking to Pratidin Time, a senior police official stated, “Recruitment drive in bigger districts can run up to 1.5 months to 2 months. Some days are kept as buffer days. Thus, the next buffer is supposedly October 14; today’s date has also been postponed due to adverse weather conditions in the state. For any reason if tomorrow’s recruitment drive is not held on the mentioned date due to any reason, then it might also be postponed to October 20 or 21, 2024. Suppose there is recruitment for 30 days, of which four to five days are kept as buffer days.”