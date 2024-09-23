Assam Police Admit Card Download 2024: 5563 Post (AB, UB, SI and Others)

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, has released an official notice regarding the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for various posts under the Assam Police Recruitment 2024. Candidates who have applied for multiple positions can now download their admit cards and prepare for the upcoming tests.
Name of post: Boatman, Constable (UB & AB), Driver Constable, Grade IV, Havilder, Safai Karmachari, Sub Inspector (SI), Sweeper, and Other Posts
No of posts: 5563 posts
Name of the departments: Assam Police, APRO, Assam Commando Battalions, DGCD & CGHG, Prison Department, and Directorate of Forensic Science
Name of recruitment agency: State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam
Type of exam: Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST/ PET)
Date of exam: 3rd October 2024 onwards
Venue of exam: As mentioned in the admit card
Status of admit card: Released
Date of release of admit card: 23rd September 2024
The recruitment drive covers several posts across different departments under Assam Police and associated services. Below is a summary of the vacancies:
Admit Card Download Start Date: September 23, 2024
PST & PET Start Date: October 3, 2024
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their admit cards:
Visit the official SLPRB website:www.slprbassam.in.
Navigate to the "Admit Card" section or click on the relevant link for the PST/PET Admit Card.
Enter your registration details such as Application Number and Date of Birth.
Click on "Submit" to view and download your admit card.
Make sure to print a copy of the admit card and keep it safe for future use.
The selection process for Assam Police Recruitment 2024 is comprehensive, involving multiple stages. Here are the main steps involved:
Physical Standard Test (PST): Candidates must meet specific height, chest (for male candidates), and weight requirements. Those meeting the standards move forward to the next stage.
Physical Efficiency Test (PET): This test includes a race and other physical tasks. It is critical to score well in the PET, as it is an eliminator round.
Race: Minimum eligibility criteria for Race is as below-
Long Jump: The minimum eligibility criteria for Long Jump is as below-
Chin Up (Male): Award of marks for Chin up (for Male Candidates) is as below-
Written Test: Candidates who qualify in the PST and PET will be eligible for the written exam. The test will consist of objective-type questions covering topics like General Knowledge, Reasoning, and Aptitude. The marks from the written test are crucial for final selection. The written test will feature 100 multiple-choice questions, which candidates will answer on an OMR answer sheet. Each correct answer will earn half a mark, with questions designed at the level of Classes IX and X. The total score for the written test will be 50 marks, and there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers.
Document Verification: Candidates who pass the written exam will have to go through a document verification process, where they must provide original documents proving their eligibility.
Medical Examination: A final medical exam will be conducted to ensure that candidates are fit for duty.
When is the Assam Police PST & PET exam starting?
The Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Assam Police Recruitment 2024 will begin on October 3, 2024.
How can I download my Assam Police admit card?
You can download your admit card from the official SLPRB website starting from September 23, 2024. Enter your registration details to access and download it.
What happens if I don't meet the Physical Standard Test (PST) requirements?
If you do not meet the PST requirements (such as height, chest, or weight), you will be disqualified and won’t be allowed to participate in the further selection process.