Assam Police Admit Card Download 2024: 5563 Post (AB, UB, SI and Others)

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam, has released an official notice regarding the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for various posts under the Assam Police Recruitment 2024. Candidates who have applied for multiple positions can now download their admit cards and prepare for the upcoming tests.

Assam Police Admit Card Details

Name of post : Boatman, Constable (UB & AB), Driver Constable, Grade IV, Havilder, Safai Karmachari, Sub Inspector (SI), Sweeper, and Other Posts

No of posts : 5563 posts

Name of the departments : Assam Police, APRO, Assam Commando Battalions, DGCD & CGHG, Prison Department, and Directorate of Forensic Science

Name of recruitment agency : State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam

Type of exam : Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST/ PET)

Date of exam : 3rd October 2024 onwards

Venue of exam : As mentioned in the admit card

Status of admit card : Released

Date of release of admit card : 23rd September 2024

Helplines: +91-8826762317 | slprb2023@gmail.com

Posts Included in the Recruitment

The recruitment drive covers several posts across different departments under Assam Police and associated services. Below is a summary of the vacancies: