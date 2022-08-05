Advocate Nekibur Zaman Get Threats After Opposing Jihadi Activities In Madrassas

Senior advocate Nekibur Zaman on Friday alleged that he received threatening messages after he opposed the recent activities of jihadis in Madrassa.

Zaman said he received the threatening messages by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

Later, he lodged a complaint at Bhangagarh police station.

Since the past five months, Assam Police have been focusing on busting Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) having affiliation to Al-Qaida in Indian Sub-continent (AQIS). So far, five modules have been busted by Assam Police.

The Morigaon module put forward new evidences of jihadi activities taking place inside Madrassas that is run by a suspect namely Mufti Mustafa.

Following the revelation, the madrassa was demolished by authorities.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a press conference on Thursday, asserted that madarassas are somehow linked to jihadi activities one way or the other.