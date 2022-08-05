Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Kulgam, 2 injured

An encounter broke out on Friday in Kulgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the encounter, a soldier was injured. Although, two terrorist fled away from the scene, one person was trapped after he was injured.

However, there is no information about the injured person so far. Police are yet to confirm whether the injured person is a terrorist or civilian.

Earlier, a terrorist attack was reported in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, the terrorist threw grenades on non-local laborers at Gadoora village in Pulwama district in which a migrant worker was killed and two were injured.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Mumtaz and was a resident of Bihar.

The two injured Mohammad Arif and Mohammad Maqbool who also hailed from Bihar had been sent to hospital.