AFSPA Extended In 4 Districts Of Assam Again

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been extended in four 'sensitive' districts of Assam. The extension will come into force from October 1 until further orders.
As per reports, AFSPA has been extended in Assam's Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar.
This comes after the Assam government previously extended the provisions of AFSPA in the above districts for a further period of six months, coming into effect from April 1.
The decision was taken after the Assam police's report suggesting the government to impose "disturbed area" under AFSPA to be extended beyond March 31, 2024.
The report showed improvement of law and order situation in Assam barring one militant organization active in Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar, suggesting the imposition of "disturbed area" under AFSPA in these districts beyond March 31, an official statement from the Assam government mentioned.
This was followed by the home and political department of Assam submitting a proposal to the Union Home Ministry, which declared to maintain the 'status quo' on "disturbed areas" for another six months, after considering the proposal.
Before that, the AFSPA was extended in October 1, 2023 for six months ending on March 31, 2024. During that extension, provisions under the Act were withdrawn from Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao.
Notably, the AFSPA grants security forces the authority to arrest individuals without a warrant and conduct searches or enter premises without a warrant, among other powers.