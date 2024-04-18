AFSPA Will Be Withdrawn From Assam Within Few Days: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act will be completely repealed from Assam within a few days.
While replying to a query by media persons, CM Sarma said, "I feel in a few days AFSPA will be completely withdrawn from Assam."
It may be noted that AFSPA had already been revoked from various districts in Assam due to improved law and order.
CM Sarma’s comments come on the final day of the campaigning for the Phase I of Lok Sabha polls in Assam on Wednesday.
Further, speaking on electoral bonds, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Electoral bonds were a way to bring transparency in public elections. SC found some shortcomings and those shortcomings will be fulfilled.”
The Chief Minister also exuded confidence that the BJP will win in all five constituencies in Assam with a great majority.