AFSPA Repealed From 28 out of 35 Districts in Assam: DGP GP Singh

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Saturday claimed that due to the improved law and order situation in Assam, the state government has been able to withdraw Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from 28 out of 35 districts.
The top cop has also hailed the state police for being able to invest in fair and transparent recruitment; training and capacity building after Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge as the chief minister of the state.
With this development, the state has also been able to reduce the deployment of central paramilitary force in field duty from 210 companies a few years ago to 73.
Earlier, during a press conference, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that even though the government aims to completely repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) by the end of 2023, however, it is up to Assam police force to strengthen themselves and create a situation in Assam where there is no requirement of AFSPA.
“I am requesting the state police force to create such a situation in Assam where there is no requirement of AFSPA, if they are successful in doing this then we will be able to remove AFSPA completely by the end of this year. But if they fail to do so, then AFSPA will continue in five districts of Assam. That was a deliberation between the Home minister and the Assam police forces,” said CM Sarma.
It may be mentioned that the AFSPA gives armed forces personnel, operating in disturbed areas, sweeping powers to search, arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary for "the maintenance of public order".
An area or district is notified as a ‘disturbed area’ under the AFSPA to facilitate the operations of the armed forces. In Assam, the disturbed area notification has been in force since 1990.