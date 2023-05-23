How Govt Planning to Withdraw AFSPA in Assam? CM Briefs

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated that although the government aims to completely repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) by the end of 2023, however, it is up to Assam police force to strengthen themselves and create a situation in Assam where there is no requirement of AFSPA.
“I am requesting the state police force to create such a situation in Assam where there is no requirement of AFSPA, if they are successful in doing this then we will be able to remove AFSPA completely by the end of this year. But if they fail to do so, then AFSPA will continue in five districts of Assam. That was a deliberation between the Home minister and the Assam police forces,” said CM Sarma.
Earlier on Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing the gathering at the Commandant conference in Guwahati said that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) may be lifted from the state by November. While speaking at the first-ever Commandants' Conference, he said that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be replaced by the Assam Police Battalions.
"AFSPA may be lifted from the entire state by November. This will facilitate the replacement of CAPFs by Assam Police Battalions. However, the presence of CAPFs as required by law shall be in place," the Assam CM said.
It may be mentioned that the AFSPA gives armed forces personnel, operating in disturbed areas, sweeping powers to search, arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary for "the maintenance of public order".
An area or district is notified as a ‘disturbed area’ under the AFSPA to facilitate the operations of the armed forces. In Assam, the disturbed area notification has been in force since 1990.