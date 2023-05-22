AFSPA to be Lifted from Assam by November 2023: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is most likely to be lifted from Assam by November this year. This was stated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday during the Conference of Commandants held at the Lachit Barphukan Police Training Academy in Dergaon.
While addressing the conference CM Sarma said, “AFSPA may be lifted from the entire state by November. This will facilitate the replacement of CAPFs by Assam Police Battalions. However, presence of CAPFs as required by law shall be in place.”
He informed that from now on the Commandant’s Conference will be held every six months.
Himanta Biswa Sarma further added that retired army men will impart training to police where they will be given the rank of an Additional Superintendent of Police.
Steps will be taken to empower these Battalions so that they can tackle law and order issues with minimum use of force, the Assam CM said.
He announced that steps will be taken to deploy efficient and professional police officers as commandants.
He said, “Government will prepare a list enlisting all low-performing police personnel, including officers, considering their habits and quality like drinking, obesity etc. This will help the Government to give them VRS.”
The Assam CM further said that the Government will help all 36 battalions to develop their specific motto.
He further mentioned the need of a good school and a housing colony inside the battalion premises.