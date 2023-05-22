HSLC Results 2023: This Nagaon Blind School Secured 100% Pass Percentage

Seven students of the Srimanta Sankar Mission Blind School in Barhampur in Nagaon district of Assam brought glory to the school after passing the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) class 10 examinations with excellent results.
A total of seven students appeared for the HSLC exam 2023. Despite facing physical challenges, the students namely Bindu Gowala, Rijumoni Ali, Biman Patar, Junmoni Saikia, Doibaki Kisku and Ekadashi Mandal secured first division with letter marks in English subject.
On the other hand, another student named Bhaskarjyoti Sharma secured first division.
As per sources, the students didn’t have the required books to prepare for the exams. They listened to recordings of study materials. In this way, they accepted the challenge and moved towards fulfilling their goals.
The students have brought glory to the entire Barhampur area through the results. All students, teachers and locals of the area are overjoyed after the results were announced today.
Notably, male candidates secured a total pass percentage of 74.71 per cent, while female candidates secured a total pass percentage of 70.96 per cent across Assam in the HSLC 2023 examination results which were declared on Monday.
Meanwhile, candidates of Scheduled Tribes-Plains have given an outstanding performance as the pass percentage recorded in this category is 75.69 percent. A total number of 58,332 candidates from ST(P) category appeared for the board.