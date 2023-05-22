HSLC Results 2023: This Nagaon Blind School Secured 100% Pass Percentage

Notably, male candidates secured a total pass percentage of 74.71 per cent, while female candidates secured a total pass percentage of 70.96 per cent across Assam in the HSLC 2023 examination results which were declared on Monday.

Meanwhile, candidates of Scheduled Tribes-Plains have given an outstanding performance as the pass percentage recorded in this category is 75.69 percent. A total number of 58,332 candidates from ST(P) category appeared for the board.