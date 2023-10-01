AFSPA to be Removed from All Dists Except 4 in Upper Assam: DGP on Assam Police Day

Heading one step ahead on the day of Assam Police Day 2023, the Director General of Police GP Singh announced that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) will be withdrawn from almost all districts from today, however, the special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas" in four Upper Assam districts namely in Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar and Tinsukia.
Addressing the gathering at the Assam police Day, the top cop also asserted, "Police must go above and beyond what they have done thus far. Let the police continue to serve the citizens of Assam. The situation in the state needs to improve. Contributions of police constables in the police force have always been exuberant.”
Meanwhile, speaking about the APSC recruitment scam, the DGP said already a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by the state government to probe the matter.
“Strict action will be initiated if anyone found guilty,” added the GP Singh.
On the other hand, sharing the developments of the cyber fraud case in Guwahati, the DGP said, “The investigation is heading on the right direction. Persons involved in cyber crime will land in police net soon. Those fleeing out will also be arrested through certain procedures.”