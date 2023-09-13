Assam Police & CRPF are Ready To Take Over If AFSPA is Repealed: GP Singh

Director General of Assam Police GP Singh held an important meeting on law and order situations with senior police officers of Sivasagar and Charaideo districts today at the office of the District Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar.
During the meeting, the DGP expressed his satisfaction over the steps taken by the Sivasagar police to maintain law and order in the last six months.
Speaking to the media, DGP Singh said, “A recommendation has been made for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the state. If the Indian government gives its approval, the Assam Police and CRPF are prepared to take over the existing operations as of October 1. Complete and total preparation has been made.”
GP Singh also offered his opinion on the drug trafficking across the border. “Drug trafficking is being watched. In every district, there are more drug-related drives than ever before,” added GP Singh.
Additionally, he noted that crime rates are continuously falling in the state. This is the outcome of the painstaking work performed by Assam's 72,000 police personnel, the top cop asserted.
GP Singh also reacted to Subhalakshmi Dutta’s case and said that a charge sheet will be filed in the case soon.
GP Singh lauded the role played by the Sivasagar police in sending Subhalakshmi Dutta to jail.
Meanwhile, the Director General of Police refrained from expressing his views on the Bajali incident.