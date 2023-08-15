Assam: CM Sarma Announces Complete Removal of AFSPA; Unveils Educational Initiatives

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared the complete removal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the state during his address to mark Independence Day on Tuesday.
It is to be mentioned that AFSPA had already been revoked from various districts in Assam due to improved law and order. Sarma hailed this move as a historic moment for the state, underscoring the progress in maintaining peace.
Addressing education, CM Sarma promised to regularize jobs for all teachers who had qualified the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), ensuring stability for them. Furthermore, he assured the regularization of contracts for higher secondary teachers.
In a commitment to educational expansion, the Chief Minister revealed plans for a new university in Gohpur, which will be designed to accommodate 10,000 students. The university will be dedicated to freedom fighter and martyr Kanaklata Barua also called Birbala.
Sarma also attributed the Northeast's unprecedented development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at the national level. His address underscored a dual commitment to maintaining security while fostering educational and regional progress.