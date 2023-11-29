AFSPA Withdrawn from 90% of Assam, Don’t Encourage Re-enforcement: DGP to ULFA-I

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said on Wednesday that about 90% of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been lifted in the state, and hence one should not encourage the re-enforcement of armed laws in the state by grenade explosions.
The top cop clearly stated that if youths who went to the ULFA-I camp wanted to join the mainstream, the state police would welcome them. However, if someone tries to disrupt Assam with arms and ammunition, the state police would not spare anyone and will retaliate, said the DGP.
“Assam is no longer the same as it used to be, Assam is now on the path of development,” asserted the Assam DGP GP Singh in his presser.
On Wednesday, the Assam police felicitated four hardcore ULFA-I cadres for surrendering before the Assam police at their respective districts.
On being questioned about the development of the APSC cash-for-job scam, the DGP said, “As I already stated, no one will be spared in connection with scams. We've already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in this regard. A large number of forensic reports are still being investigated. Within the next three months, the state police will file a full charge sheet. Therefore, the investigating team is working hard to acquire accurate facts. According to the complaints, separate actions will be taken against each of the accused.”
Meanwhile, commenting on Guwahati's land acquisition case under the Dispur Circle Office, the DGP stated that the state police have been hearing about this for a long time now.
“The whole matter has been investigated for the past one month. The city police were directed to register a case after getting all the information,” the DGP added further.