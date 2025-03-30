AFSPA Extended in Three Assam Districts, Dibrugarh Gets a Relief from April 1

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been extended for another six months in Tinsukia, Charaideo and Sivasagar districts of Assam, effective from April 1.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has withdrawn AFSPA from Dibrugarh district, further reducing the number of districts under the controversial law in Assam. The move aligns with the state government’s initiative to develop Dibrugarh as Assam’s second capital.

The Assam government's Political (A) Department issued an official notification regarding the decision. The AFSPA, enacted in 1958, grants the armed forces special powers in areas declared as "disturbed," allowing them to conduct searches, arrests, and even use lethal force under certain circumstances. While the law is justified as a security measure, it has long been criticized by human rights groups and civil society organizations.

Beyond Assam, the Union government has also extended AFSPA for another six months in various parts of Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. In Manipur, the entire state has been declared a "disturbed area" except for 13 police station jurisdictions across five districts, including Imphal, Thoubal, and Bishnupur.

In Nagaland, AFSPA will remain in force in eight districts and 21 police station areas across five other districts. Similarly, in Arunachal Pradesh, the law continues to be enforced in Tirap, Changlang, Longding, and three police station areas in Namsai district.

The latest extension of AFSPA reflects the Centre’s concerns about the security situation in these states, even as calls for its repeal persist. However, the partial withdrawal in Assam indicates a gradual shift in approach, with the state government working towards limiting the law’s scope while addressing security challenges.

