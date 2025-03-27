AFSPA Revoked in Dibrugarh, CM Sarma Confident of Further Rollbacks

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has withdrawn the “disturbed area” designation from Dibrugarh, officially ending the enforcement of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the district. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement on Thursday following a cabinet meeting.

"Since we envisioned making Dibrugarh the second capital of Assam, we requested the Centre to revoke AFSPA. Now, the Act has officially been lifted from the district," Sarma stated.

In 2025, four districts—Charaideo, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, and Dibrugarh—were classified as “disturbed areas” under AFSPA. With this latest revocation, only three remain under the controversial law. Expressing optimism, the Chief Minister added, “We are confident that in the coming days, we will also be able to remove the ‘disturbed area’ tag from the remaining three districts.”

AFSPA, which grants sweeping powers to security forces, was first imposed in Assam in November 1990 and had been renewed every six months. However, in recent years, the law has been gradually rolled back, with Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao removed from its purview in 2024.

In a further boost to Assam’s security credentials, Japan has downgraded its travel advisory for the state from Level 2 to Level 1, becoming the second country after Australia to ease travel restrictions.

"Japan acknowledged that with militancy subsiding in most districts, the security situation has improved, leading to this revision," Sarma said, quoting an official notification from the Japanese government. He noted that India as a whole is classified under Level 1, advising travellers to remain "cautious."

The Chief Minister further revealed that discussions are underway with New Zealand to secure a similar downgrade, reinforcing Assam’s growing reputation as a safer destination for international visitors.