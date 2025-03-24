After Assam Assembly Chaos, Congress Wants CCTV Out

The Congress Legislative Party has formally demanded the unedited public release of CCTV footage from inside the Assam Legislative Assembly following a controversial incident involving BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi on March 21, 2025.

Advertisment

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Congress leaders highlighted concerns over the alleged failure of CCTV cameras to properly record the chaotic scenes near the opposition benches. They called for transparency in Assembly proceedings and urged that all debates be recorded impartially and made publicly accessible without alterations.

The demand comes in the wake of Speaker Biswajit Daimary’s decision to expunge Kurmi’s controversial remarks from the Assembly’s official records. The Speaker also issued a stern warning against similar conduct in the future, emphasizing the need for decorum among legislators.

Reacting to the controversy, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that both he and the BJP’s state president condemned Kurmi’s remarks. While acknowledging that Kurmi has a physical condition, the Chief Minister urged him to exercise restraint in future deliberations. Sarma also alleged that a section of people was trying to politicize the issue and suppress the leadership voices from Assam’s tea community. Additionally, he criticized MLA Akhil Gogoi for allegedly provoking Kurmi during the session.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia rejected attempts to associate Kurmi’s behavior with the entire tea community, stating that such generalizations were unwarranted.

Concerns escalated further after news reports indicated that Rupjyoti Kurmi, speaking from his official residence, warned that opposition members might face protests “ten times more intense” than those witnessed in the Assembly. In light of this, the Congress Legislative Party has urged the Speaker to take necessary measures to ensure the safety of all legislators.

As the political storm continues, calls for greater transparency in Assembly proceedings are growing, with opposition leaders insisting on fair and unbiased documentation of legislative debates.

Also Read: Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia Writes Rupjyoti Kurmi To Apologise