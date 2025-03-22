Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia Writes Rupjyoti Kurmi To Apologise

After a day of Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi’s ludicrous behavior in the assembly, the Assam State BJP has written to him to seek public apology for how he behaved.

The state BJP president Dilip Saikia, in a letter to Mr. Kurmi, said that his action of rushing towards another MLA during an assembly session stands contrary to the customary parliamentary behavior.

“You are an established politician of the state and you have been obtained the blessings of people to get elected to the assembly several times. Your behavior as a seasoned politician is shocking to the party. BJP is a party based on discipline. Your behavior in the assembly is contrary to the values and ethos of BJP”—Saikia wrote in the letter.

The letter further reads - “Though you have acted responsibly by seeking an apology after the incident, you are advised to keep away from showing this kinds of behavior in future.”

“At the same time your are directed to seek apology in front of the people of Assam”—the letter ends.