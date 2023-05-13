After Broiler, Police Seize Vans Smuggling Kuroiler Chicken in Assam

Despite back to back interceptions in the Assam-Bengal Border, the illegal supply of broiler chicken in the state continues through pick-up vans and trucks.
In yet another operation, the Gossaigaon police in Kokrajhar seized four pick-vans carrying illegal Broiler and Kuroiler chicken from West Bengal and apprehended at least 11 persons in connection to the incident. While, two other pick-vans managed to escape from the spot.
The incident was reported at Gurufela locality in Gossaigaon.
The bearing registration numbers of the seized pick-vans are AS 02 DC 2251, AS 01 NC 9993, AS 16 AC 4220, AS 02 DC 0407.
However, in a country as diverse as India, there is no dearth of funny incidents that happen every day.
In a video received by the Pratidin Time, locals can be seen stealing broiler and kuroiler chicken from the pick-vans.
The police personnel then resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the gathering.
Later, the seized chickens were buried alive in the presence of the officials as a way to dispose of them.