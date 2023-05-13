Assam

After Broiler, Police Seize Vans Smuggling Kuroiler Chicken in Assam

In a video received by the Pratidin Time, locals can be seen stealing broiler and kuroiler chicken from the pick-vans. The police personnel resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the gathering.
Despite back to back interceptions in the Assam-Bengal Border, the illegal supply of broiler chicken in the state continues through pick-up vans and trucks.

In yet another operation, the Gossaigaon police in Kokrajhar seized four pick-vans carrying illegal Broiler and Kuroiler chicken from West Bengal and apprehended at least 11 persons in connection to the incident. While, two other pick-vans managed to escape from the spot.

The incident was reported at Gurufela locality in Gossaigaon.

The bearing registration numbers of the seized pick-vans are AS 02 DC 2251, AS 01 NC 9993, AS 16 AC 4220, AS 02 DC 0407.

In a video received by the Pratidin Time, locals can be seen stealing broiler and kuroiler chicken from the pick-vans.

The police personnel then resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the gathering.

Later, the seized chickens were buried alive in the presence of the officials as a way to dispose of them.

