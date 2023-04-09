Assam Police Seize Vehicles Loaded With Broiler in Gossaigaon

At least three vehicle loaded with broiler were seized by the police in Assam’s Kokrajhar during the wee hours of Sunday.

According to sources, the three vehicles arrived from West Bengal at night and were on their way to some destination in the Gossaigaon area however, were attacked by a few unidentified miscreants.

The incident alerted the Sapkata police and immediately arrived at the scene. Upon inspection, it was found that the vehicles were carrying a large quantity of broiler. The police suspect that a syndicate might be involved in the incident and have launched an investigation into the matter.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the area. The police have been cracking down on illegal transportation of animals and have been successful in seizing several vehicles in the past. However, the problem persists and the authorities are trying their best to put an end to it.

The seized broiler is currently in the custody of the police and will be disposed of as per the guidelines set by the authorities. The investigation into the matter is ongoing and the police are determined to apprehend the culprits involved in the incident.

Earlier on March 28, four pickup vans loaded with broilers were seized by the Shimultapu Police from Kokrajhar’s Srirampur in Assam

According to sources, the vehicles were seized while they were smuggling the broilers into Assam

The broilers were being smuggled from West Bengal.

Assam has banned the import of broilers to prevent the spread of avian influenza, which has been reported in several parts of the country. Despite the ban, the illegal transport of poultry has continued, with smugglers finding new and creative ways to bring in their goods.

Previously in March, the Assam Police foiled a cattle smuggling bid in Assam's Nagaon district, rescuing as many as 21 cattle heads from a truck.