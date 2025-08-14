After Cattle Theft and Vote Rigging, Assam Congress Alleges BJP Targeting Tribal Lands

A section of tribal leaders from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) today accused the BJP government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP state president Dilip Saikia of pursuing anti-tribal policies. At a press conference, Dhudhnoi MLA Jadab Swargiary, former Bokajan MLA Jagat Sing Engti, and Congress leader Shailen Sonowal highlighted alleged violations of tribal rights and the misuse of lands belonging to indigenous communities.

MLA Jadab Swargiary claimed that the BJP government intends to undermine the Bodo Accord and transfer tribal lands in Bodo Territorial Council (BTC) areas to non-tribals. He condemned recent remarks by BJP state president Dilip Saikia during BTC election campaigning, in which Saikia reportedly stated that non-tribals would have the right to purchase land in BTC areas. Swargiary emphasised that the Bodo people, through decades of struggle and sacrifice, secured constitutional protection under the Sixth Schedule via the BTC Accord of 2003. He alleged that the BJP, under the guidance of Himanta Biswa Sarma, is now attempting to erode these rights.

Former MLA Jagat Sing Engti and Karbi leader Viddyasing Rongpi raised concerns about the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), also protected under the Sixth Schedule. They alleged that the government is planning to transfer tens of thousands of bighas of constitutionally protected Karbi land to industrialists Adani and Ambani—18,000 bighas in one area and 36,000 in another. Engti and Rongpi further claimed that the government has stripped the KAAC of its autonomy, including the power to appoint primary school teachers, centralising recruitment through online processes in Dispur.

Responding to Deputy Speaker Dr. Numal Momin’s remarks that Karbi Anglong residents are receiving all benefits, Engti and Rongpi said the Karbi community will continue to fight for a constitutionally recognised autonomous state and self-determination, asserting that BJP policies cannot derail their cause.

Assam Pradesh Congress general secretary Shailen Sonowal highlighted that tribal communities benefited under Congress-led initiatives, including various autonomous councils. He questioned why the BJP government has not yet formed the Mising Autonomous Council or the Sonowal Autonomous Council and demanded an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities in the latter, accusing Chief Minister Sarma of being anti-tribal.

Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur accused the BJP of diverting attention from the recent cattle theft controversy through mass evictions. She alleged that tribal lands have been handed over to Adani and Ambani, threatening the livelihoods of local communities. Borthakur warned that in areas like Chaygaon and Mirza, such land transfers under the “aero city” project could leave unemployed Assamese youth with only low-paying jobs as security guards or drivers.

She further charged the BJP government of attempting to “steal” tribal lands following the cattle theft and vote rigging controversies. The press conference was conducted by Bedabrata Bora, Chairperson of the APCC Media Department.

