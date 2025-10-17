After Hour-Long Halt, Pratidin Time Team Allowed to Report on Haflong

Earlier, Journalists from Pratidin Time were temporarily stopped by police while covering the convoy transporting Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta from Guwahati to Haflong Jail.

The team’s vehicle was halted at the Manderdisa toll gate for about an hour, disrupting coverage.

Reports indicate that journalists from other media outlets faced no such restrictions, suggesting that the action targeted only the Pratidin Time team.

Police official confirmed the selective enforcement, stating, "We had orders from the top officials that the vehicle of Pratidin Time should be stopped, including instructions from Saurabh Gupta, Superintendent of Police, Hojai district."

After continuous reporting and follow-up by the channel, the Pratidin Time team was finally allowed to enter and cover the convoy, resuming their reportage without further interruption.

