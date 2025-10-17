Police Halt Pratidin Time Team Following Shekhar-Amritprabha's Convoy

The vehicle of Pratidin Time journalists was stopped by police while covering the convoy transporting Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta from Guwahati to Haflong Jail. Journalists from other media outlets traveling with the convoy reportedly faced no restrictions, with authorities singling out only the Pratidin Time team.

A police official at the scene confirmed the selective action, stating, "We had orders from the top officials that the vehicle of Pratidin Time should be stopped, including instructions from Saurabh Gupta, Superintendent of Police, Hojai district." The vehicle was halted at Manderdisa toll gate, disrupting the team’s coverage.

Meanwhile, after completing 14 days in CID custody, Shekhar and Amritprabha were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court and placed under judicial custody. The duo is scheduled to be lodged in Haflong Jail on Friday.

Under strict security, both individuals underwent routine medical examinations at the CID office and court premises. Their judicial custody marks a significant stage in the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, a case that continues to attract statewide attention.