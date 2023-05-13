After Nitish Kumar, Badruddin Ajmal Meets NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Supremo Badruddin Ajmal visited the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday.
This comes after Ajmal’s Friday meeting with the Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar in Patna, Bihar.
According to initial reports, Pawar requested Maulana Badruddin Ajmal to be part of the anti-Modi Government alliance.
Around 11 political parties including Congress, JD(U), NCP among others are likely to be part of the grand Opposition alliance.
However, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah earlier refrained from commenting about the meeting and said that party high command will be taking the final call on the Congress party joining the grand Opposition alliance.
During an interaction with the media, Borah said, “There is a discussion going on over the grand Opposition alliance, but, most importantly, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is not going to decide APCC’s stand on the alliance, it will be decided by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. All India Congress Party Communication Head Jairam Ramesh has already issued a public statement against AIUDF terming it a traitor’s party. Around 11 political parties including Congress has jointly decided to part ways from forming any kind of alliance with BJP or any of its agent. The decision was taken at Hotel Lily in the presence of Congress General Secretary, AICC In-Charge of Assam Jitendra Singh Alwar, of late.”
Borah also informed that in the meeting Jitendra Singh has clearly termed AIUDF as the most unreliable political party.
“Any political leader can meet our Congress leader, that doesn’t mean the party is coming into an alliance. Nitish Kumar has been meeting several leaders from the last couple of months; he is in talks with various political parties including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). But, Congress is yet to sit in talks with AAP as it will be decided following consultation with Delhi Congress and Punjab Congress. Similarly, AICC will take the final call on AIUDF after consulting APCC,” added Bhupen Borah.
APCC also claimed that Congress is currently ruling in three states and soon it will be four. In next three months, he claimed to conquer seven more states including the Karnataka after the recently concluded assembly elections.
“Who will take the leadership of the Grand Alliance? Nitish Kumar is a senior political leader; he is the chief minister of a state and has met our Congress leaders as well. We have nothing to comment on this, but, APCC is not running the party with CM Nitish Kumar’s backing, we are running the party with the backing of Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, etc,” added Borah further.