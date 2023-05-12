Grand Opposition Alliance: Nitish Kumar Calls on AIUDF Chief Badruddin in Bihar

Meanwhile, reacting over the meeting of the two political leaders in Patna, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora told the media, “There is a discussion going on over the grand Opposition alliance, but, mostly importantly, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is not going to decide APCC’s stand on the alliance, it will be decided by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. All India Congress Party Communication Head Jairam Ramesh has already issued a public statement against AIUDF terming it a traitor’s party. Around 11 political parties including Congress has jointly decided to part our ways from forming any kind of alliance with BJP or any of its agent. The decision was taken at Hotel Lily in the presence of Congress General Secretary, AICC In-Charge of Assam Jitendra Singh Alwar.”