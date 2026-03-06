After Quitting AGP; Jayanta Khaund Holds Meeting At Mira Borthakur’s Residence

In a significant political development ahead of the 2026 elections in Assam, senior leader Jayanta Khaund has resigned from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). Khound was reportedly seeking the party ticket from the Rongonadi Assembly constituency, but after the seat was left for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of the alliance arrangement, he decided to step away from the party. He stated that after serving AGP for many years, he felt continuing in the party would bring no benefit and that he would decide his next political move after consulting the public.

Following his resignation, the political future of AGP rebel leader Jayanta Khaund appeared to move closer to the Congress camp after a late-night meeting with senior leaders at the residence of Mira Borthakur on Friday.



According to sources, Khaund arrived at Borthakur’s residence around 10 PM along with his associates Satyabrat Kalita and Binanda Kumar Saikia. The trio reportedly travelled in a vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 FY 0023 to attend the meeting, which is believed to have focused on Khaund’s possible entry into the Congress party.

The meeting took place in the presence of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi and host Mira Borthakur. Earlier in the evening, Gogoi had reportedly contacted Khound over the phone and invited him to the residence for discussions.

Sources familiar with the development said the meeting held significance as it could shape Khound’s next political move following his resignation from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). Jayanta Khaund had earlier stepped down from the party after indications that the Rangandi constituency would be left to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of the alliance arrangement.

Political observers believe the late-night discussion may have revolved around Khound’s potential entry into Congress and his possible candidature from the constituency in the upcoming political contest.