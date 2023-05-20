Leena Doley Transferred, Anand Mishra Posted as SP Lakhimpur

Social media sensation and vigilant Assam cop Anand Mishra (Asstt. Inspector General of Police (Sports), has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur, while, Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa Superintendent of police; Lakhimpur has been transferred and posted as Asstt. Inspector General (Sports), Assam.
Meanwhile, Leena Doley, Superintendent of police, Nagaon has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of police, Hailakandi and Nabaneet Mahanta, Superintendent of Police, Hailakandi is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nagaon.
As per initial information, the SP of Lakhimpur, Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa and Nagaon SP Leena Doley were transferred amid the ongoing probe into the high-profile death case pertaining to the death of Morikolong sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha in an accident.
Earlier today, Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh confirmed in a press conference about their transfers.
Notably, the Assam government had previously transferred Anand Mishra to Assam Police Headquarters from Nagaon in the month of February last year.
The order was reportedly issued just after Mishra alleging the former students’ leader Kirti Kamal Bora, who was injured in police firing, was found with a drug smuggler.
It was also reported that SP Mishra while interacting with media said, “If Bora was innocent then why was he with a drug case accused or trying to protect him during the operation? The probe will reveal more.”
Bora was allegedly found with a drug case accused named Zakir Hussain during the operation.
According to official statement, Anand Mishra, then Nagaon SP, was transferred to Assam Police Headquarters Ulubari until further notice. With immediate effect, he stands released.
Later, Dhruba Bora, ASP, Nagaon (HQ), was assigned the temporary charge of SP of the district to look after the current duties until Leena Doley took over as Nagaon SP.