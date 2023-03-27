We are against the Flaws in Delimitation Process: Bhupen Borah

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah on Monday said that they are not against the delimitation exercise but the flaws in it.

The Congress Legislature Party and APCC jointly held a press conference where Bhupen Borah said that they will not attend all-party meeting with the election commission who arrived in Guwahati on Sunday on a three-day tour to inspect the ground reality and expectations of stakeholders, and the general public on the ongoing delimitation exercise in the state of Assam.

Borah said, “On March 4, I met the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in Delhi and submitted a memorandum. The Chief Electoral Officer said they will send respond in writing. Following the meeting, we gave several reminders in connection with the memorandum but they did not respond till now.”

“In the meeting, three hours has been allotted for 11 political parties which means each party will have maximum 14-15 minutes to talk and put forward their views,” he said.

Borah further said, “We are not against delimitation exercise, but there are flaws in it and we are opposing those flaws.”

“We will not meet the election commission until and unless they don’t respond to our memorandum,” he said.

“Even if we receive a response after the press conference, we will take a decision,” he added.