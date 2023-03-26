Delimitation Exercise: 3-Member ECI Team Arrives in Assam

A three-member team from the Election Commission of India (ECI) arrived in Guwahati on a three-day tour to inspect the ground reality and expectations of stakeholders, and the general public on the ongoing delimitation exercise in the state of Assam.

The Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey, and Arun Goel has arrived in the city on Sunday.

According to reports, the three-member team of election commission will hold a meeting with all political parties on Monday morning.

The meeting is likely to be held from 9 am and will continue till 12 noon.

Thereafter a meeting with all social organizations and prominent citizens of the state is likely to be held with the bench of the election commission. The meeting will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm.

It is also learnt that the commission will sit for a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all districts, District Superintendent of Police officials, Chief Secretary and DGP of Assam police as well.

Later, the bench will brief the media at 3 pm on March 28.

Earlier, all legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led coalition government in Assam met at the auditorium of the Assam Legislative Assembly last Tuesday to discuss the delimitation process among other matters at hand.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired the meeting.

Legislators from all of the parties in the coalition government in the state were present in the meeting.