Aggressive Wild Tusker Attacks Car in Assam, 1 Killed, 3 Injured

A wild elephant created a ruckus on the road and attacked a four-wheeler vehicle on the border of Hojai-West Karbi Anlong district in the Theplaguri locality on Wednesday morning, leaving a five-year-old girl dead and injuring three other members of the same family.
The vehicle bearing registration number AS 02AG 9800 was completely damaged in the incident.
The deceased has been identified as Rangli Terongpi (5).
The other injured persons have been shifted to Hojai’s ‘Hamm Hospital’ by locals for better treatment.
Speaking to the media, one of the relative of the injured victims said, “The family had just returned from a vacation in Donka and was on their way back to Bokolia when the wild tusker attacked their car, killing a minor girl on the spot. The rest of the family has been admitted to the hospital.”
Meanwhile, the police and forest officers arrived on the scene and chased the elephant back to the Tongrem reserve forest.
Earlier on June 5, one person was killed and three others were injured in an elephant attack in Assam's Udalguri district.
The event occurred about 4:30 a.m. in Bhergaon Tehsi's North Dimakuchi village.
A wild elephant broke into the house of a guy named Bhupen Vaishya in Bagantari and caused havoc in the village, causing concern among the people.
During the ordeal, an elderly man identified as 80-year-old Suren Baishya was killed.
The wild tusker also injured three people, including Vonti Baishya (42), Suren Baishya's daughter-in-law, and Chandan Baishya alias Suman (22).
The injured, however, were quickly shifted to Udalguri Civil Hospital in critical condition with the assistance of locals.