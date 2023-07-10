Assam: Wild Elephants Create Havoc In Lanka

Three wild elephants attacked a village in Assam’s Lanka causing massive destruction in the area on Monday.
The incident took place in Lanka's Kharikhana.
According to sources, the elephants are roaming free in the area terrifying the local people.
The residents have tried their best but have failed to chase the elephants.
It is to be mentioned that this is not the first incident where wild tuskers have caused trouble and damaged houses.
In a similar instance that took place on July 9, a heard of wild elephants wandering out of the forest in search of food created havoc at a village area in Lanka under Assam’s Hojai district.
The incident was reported near Lumding Reserve Forest where the herd of wild elephants wandered out of the forest in search of food and created havoc in the village area.