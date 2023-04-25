Agniveer Recruitment: Large Number of Candidates Appear for Online Entrance Exam

Marking a major shift in the recruitment procedures of the Indian Army, a Computer Based Online Common Entrance Exam has been introduced as a first step towards the recruitment of Agniveers.

The online CEE for eligible registered candidates which commenced across 375 examination centres in 176 pan-Indian locations on April 17 will conclude on April 26.

With improved technological thresholds, the changed methodology will ensure an increased focus on the cognitive aspect during selection and will reduce the large crowds seen during recruitment rallies to make them more manageable and easier to conduct.