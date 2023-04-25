Agniveer Recruitment: Large Number of Candidates Appear for Online Entrance Exam

Marking a major shift in the recruitment procedures of the Indian Army, a Computer Based Online Common Entrance Exam has been introduced as a first step towards the recruitment of Agniveers.
The online CEE for eligible registered candidates which commenced across 375 examination centres in 176 pan-Indian locations on April 17 will conclude on April 26.
With improved technological thresholds, the changed methodology will ensure an increased focus on the cognitive aspect during selection and will reduce the large crowds seen during recruitment rallies to make them more manageable and easier to conduct.
From this year onwards, the recruitment will be carried out in three stages. In stage one, all candidates will undergo the Online CEE. In stage two, the shortlisted candidates will be called for recruitment rallies at locations decided by the respective Army Recruitment Office for Physical Fitness Test and Physical Measurement Test. Finally, in Stage three, the selected candidates will undergo a Medical Test. Thereafter, the final merit list of the successful candidates will be declared.
The new recruitment procedure of online entrance examination as first stage has attracted youths from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. A large number of youths including female candidates have appeared for the Agniveer examination for the year 2023-24.