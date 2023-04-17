Indian Army Organises its First-Ever Online Common Entrance Exam from Today

Keeping up with the pace of technology and fulfilling the spirit of Digital India, the Indian Army is conducting its first ever Online Common Entrance Exam across the nation. This marks a major shift in the recruitment procedures of the Indian Army.

The technological threshold in the nation has improved significantly and with enhanced digital awareness, the youth is now empowered to undertake online exams.

From this year onwards, the recruitment will be carried out in three stages. In stage one, all candidates will undergo the Online CEE. In stage two, the shortlisted candidates will be called for recruitment rallies at locations decided by respective Army Recruitment Office for Physical Fitness Test and Physical Measurement Test. Finally, in Stage three, the selected candidates will undergo a Medical Test. Thereafter, the final merit list of the successful candidates will be declared.

The Online Common Entrance Exam will be conducted at 375 Examination Centres in 176 locations all over India from 17 April to 26 April 2023. In the North East Zone, the exam is being conducted at 26 centers across 14 cities in all seven states.

The 14 cities are Naharlagun in Arunachal Pradesh, Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat, Silchar and Tezpur in Assam, Imphal, Ukhrul and Churachandpur in Manipur, Shillong in Meghalaya, Aizawl in Mizoram, Dimapur and Kohima in Nagaland and Agartala in Tripura.