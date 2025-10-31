AGP Books 218 Seats for "Roi Roi Binale" Screening

Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) ministers, MLAs, and party leaders attended the second screening of Zubeen Garg’s last film, Roi Roi Binale, at Narengi Gold Cinema Hall today.

The AGP reportedly booked 218 tickets for the second show, highlighting the party’s admiration for the legendary artist.

Fans, along with political leaders, gathered not for politics but to witness the final cinematic work of the Assamese heartthrob. The screening began at 11 AM, with enthusiasts arriving early to experience the film.

Moreover, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi, senior leaders Jagadish Bhuyan and Pankaj Lochan Goswami also attended the screening at Silver Screen Digital Cinema Hall in Bijoynagar.

Before entering, they paid tributes to Zubeen Garg, honouring his immense contribution to Assamese music and cinema.

Along with that, Raijor Dal chief and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi also joined the fans at Cinepolish Hall, celebrating the legacy of the late singer and actor.

Also Read: “Zubeen’s Death Is Linked to His Last Movie”: Akhil Gogoi before Watching Roi Roi Binale