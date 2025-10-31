“Zubeen’s Death Is Linked to His Last Movie”: Akhil Gogoi before Watching Roi Roi Binale

Raijor Dal chief and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Friday stirred a fresh wave of debate over the mysterious death of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, linking it directly to his last film Roi Roi Binale, which released statewide on Friday.

Speaking to the media before watching the film, Gogoi said that there is a deep emotional connection between the people of Assam and the movie, as it represents the final work of a legend whose sudden demise has left countless questions unanswered.

“I will not only urge the people of Assam to watch the movie, but I am sure and I wish that after watching it, people will unite in demanding justice for our beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg,” Gogoi said. “This movie will give us strength and a positive vibe to raise our voice for justice.”

However, the MLA expressed strong doubts over the credibility of the ongoing investigation and the government’s claim that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will file a chargesheet within a month.

Gogoi questioned how the Assam government could ensure “justice” in such a short span, given the apparent lack of progress by the CID team that visited Singapore under the leadership of Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta.

He alleged that the CID officials returned from Singapore without obtaining any concrete evidence, statement, or document from the authorities there, raising concerns over the seriousness of the probe.

“The chargesheet will be filed by the police, not by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Gogoi said. “But I am sure the CM has already planned something in advance — even fixing the date beforehand. It seems there is already a pre-decided narrative for a ‘fitting chargesheet’. I am confident that with this chargesheet, the accused will not be convicted under sections 103 or 105 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS). This entire investigation is a drama being showcased to the public.”

Drawing a parallel with the APSC cash-for-job scam, Gogoi said that “just like the accused in that case may now get back their jobs after the Gauhati High Court verdict, Zubeen’s justice too will remain questionable.”

He further elaborated on the procedural lapses in the CID’s international investigation, claiming that under Section 112 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), investigators are legally bound to obtain a “letter of request” from a criminal court to approach foreign authorities for evidence. Similarly, prior permission from the Union government is required under Section 208 BNS before conducting such investigations abroad.

“These steps were not followed properly,” Gogoi asserted. “Once the chargesheet is filed, I am sure the accused will secure bail easily.”

The legislator also claimed that the government’s long-term plan is to keep the accused in judicial custody until the next Assam Assembly elections by slapping them with additional cases related to financial irregularities.

Adding another layer to his criticism, Gogoi said he had personally reached out to the Special DGP (CID) to offer his own statement in the case, but the agency has not responded to his request so far.

“I personally contacted the Special DGP CID to provide my statement on the matter, but they have not given any positive response to meet me till date,” he said.

As Roi Roi Binale hit theatres across Assam, emotions ran high among Zubeen Garg’s fans and well-wishers. Many consider the film not just his last creative work, but a symbolic reminder of the unanswered questions surrounding his untimely death. Gogoi’s remarks have now reignited the public demand for a fair and transparent investigation.

